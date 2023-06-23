Festival God Save The Kouign Penmarch Penmarch Catégories d’évènement: Finistère

Finistère La 4ème édition du God Save The Kouign Festival sera présentée avec des artistes internationaux donnant une dimension encore plus importante à ce festival de la pointe bigoudène.

Le festival aura lieu pour la première fois sous chapiteau.

d'Eus, de Wolff, The Bobby Lees, Knuckle Head, The Mercury Riots, etc…

