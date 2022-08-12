Festival Fête du Bruit Landerneau Landerneau
2022-08-12 – 2022-08-14
La Fête du Bruit est de retour à Landerneau !!!
Au programme : Martin Garrix, Parov Stelar, Sexion d’Assaut, Deluxe…
+33 2 98 30 30 15 https://landerneau.festival-fetedubruit.com/
