Festival émoi des arts La Chapelle-de-Brain
Festival émoi des arts La Chapelle-de-Brain, samedi 1 juin 2024.
Festival émoi des arts La Chapelle-de-Brain Ille-et-Vilaine
5ème Edition du Festival L’Emoi des Arts exposition d’œuvres monumentales à découvrir au bourg de Brain-sur-Vilaine. Gratuit .
Début : 2024-06-01
fin : 2024-09-30
La Chapelle-de-Brain 35660 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne mairie@lachapelledebrain.fr
