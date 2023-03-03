FESTIVAL DU LIVRE JEUNESSE DE LA FERTÉ-BERNARD La Ferté-Bernard, 3 mars 2023, La Ferté-Bernard La Ferté-Bernard.

Centre Culturel ATHENA – Avenue du Génér La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe  
2023-03-03 – 2023-03-04

  13ème édition. Thème : Mangas. Prix du Public Jean Thoreau; Expositions; Cinéma; Dédicaces; Ateliers …. Ouvert au public toute la journée du samedi de 10h à 18h. Entrée Libre.

+33 2 43 93 24 44

