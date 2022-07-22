Festival des Vignes 2022 : Planète Swing Big Band Floressas Floressas
2022-07-22 18:00:00 18:00:00 – 2022-07-22 21:00:00 21:00:00 Le Bourg Château de Floressas
Sur la place du château de Floressas avec “Planète Swing Big Band” (20 musiciens), plateau gourmand 12€, de 18h à 20h, sur réservation avec paiement obligatoire, concert à 20h30.
L’association Animations Viroises pour la Vallée du Lot vous propose une soirée concert au Château de Floressas à Vire-sur-Lot.
