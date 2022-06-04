FESTIVAL DES FAMILLES Commercy Commercy
FESTIVAL DES FAMILLES campus oudinot MFR de Commercy – ZAE La louviere Commercy
2022-06-04 14:00:00 – 2022-06-04 23:00:00 campus oudinot MFR de Commercy – ZAE La louviere
Commercy 55200
Festival des Familles
Samedi 4 juin de 14h à 23 h :
– animations pour petits et grands
– animations musicales – Fête foraine
– concert ( à partir de 19h)
dimanche 5 juin de 10h à 17h :
– Marché des producteurs
– animations pour petits et grands
– Fête foraine
mfr.commercy@mfr.asso.fr +33 3 29 91 04 36
MFR Commercy
