Samedi 4 juin de 14h à 23 h :

– animations pour petits et grands

– animations musicales – Fête foraine

– concert ( à partir de 19h) dimanche 5 juin de 10h à 17h :

– Marché des producteurs

– animations pour petits et grands

– Fête foraine mfr.commercy@mfr.asso.fr +33 3 29 91 04 36 MFR Commercy

