Festival de Théâtre “Les Nuits Auréliennes” Théâtre Romain Fréjus
Festival de Théâtre “Les Nuits Auréliennes” Théâtre Romain, 18 juillet 2023, Fréjus .
Festival de Théâtre “Les Nuits Auréliennes”
Avenue du théâtre romain Théâtre Romain Fréjus Var Théâtre Romain Avenue du théâtre romain
2023-07-18 – 2023-07-18 21:30:00
Théâtre Romain Avenue du théâtre romain
Fréjus
Var
EUR
Un cocktail pétillant, souvent détonnant, mixant chantages, quiproquos et coups d’éclats où les mots choisis sonnent juste et frappent au cœur.
Théâtre Romain Avenue du théâtre romain Fréjus
dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-22 par