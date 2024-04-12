FESTIVAL DE TAROT CASINO CAP D’AGDE Agde
FESTIVAL DE TAROT CASINO CAP D’AGDE Agde, vendredi 12 avril 2024.
Pendant 3 jours, plusieurs tournois de tarots pour déterminer les grands gagnants de la ligue Midi-Pyrénées.
Près de 1 000 joueurs sont attendus.
Sur inscription.
(Programme et horaires en attente)
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-12
fin : 2024-04-14
Rond point Carré d’As
Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie
