2022-04-15 20:30:00 – 2022-04-15 22:30:00

Colmar Haut-Rhin EUR Haydn : Les sept dernières paroles du Christ en croix op. 51 Hob. III: 50-56

Quatuor Goldmund : Florian Schötz et Pinchas Adt violons • Christoph Vandory alto • Raphael Paratore violoncelle Haydn : Les sept dernières paroles du Christ en croix op. 51 Hob. III: 50-56

