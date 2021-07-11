Sarrebourg Sarrebourg Moselle, Sarrebourg FESTIVAL DE MUSIQUE : CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE METZ-LORRAINE Sarrebourg Sarrebourg Catégories d’évènement: Moselle

FESTIVAL DE MUSIQUE : CONCERT DE L'ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE METZ-LORRAINE 2021-07-11 17:00:00 17:00:00 – 2021-07-11 Salle des Fêtes Place du Marché

Sarrebourg Moselle

Sarrebourg Moselle Dans le cadre du Festival de Musique de Sarrebourg, concert de l’orchestre national de Metz-Lorraine. Au programme : Mozart et Schubert. Dimanche 11 juillet à 17h00 à la salle des fêtes de Sarrebourg. Renseignements et réservations sur www.rencontres-saint-ulrich.com dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-26 par

