Festival de l'oiseau et de la nature Mers-les-Bains, 9 avril 2022, Mers-les-Bains.

2022-04-09 – 2022-04-18

Mers-les-Bains Somme

– Bien-être dans les vagues : le longe-côte : Samedi 9 avril à 10h, Dimanche 10 avril à 11h30, Lundi 11 avril à 15h, Mardi 12 avril à 15h, Mercredi 13 avril à 15h, Jeudi 14 avril à 15h30, Vendredi 15 avril à 16h, Samedi 16 avril à 16h30, Dimanche 17 avril à 17h, Lundi 18 avril à 9h.

– Balade botanique, poétique et contée : Mardi 12 avril à 15h, Dimanche 17 avril à 15h.

– Initiation à la photo de flore au Bois-Joli : Samedi 16 avril à 14h.

– Ces acrobates, rois des airs et des mers : Mardi 12 avril à 15h30 et 18h30, Jeudi 14 avril à 14h, Dimanche 17 avril à 18h30. BEAUCHAMPS :

– Les poissons migrateurs de la Bresle : Mardi 12 avril à 9h30, Jeudi 14 avril à 9h30. BOUVAINCOURT-SUR-BRESLE :

– Les invertébrés de la Vallée de la Bresle : Lundi 11 avril à 14h30, Mardi 12 avril à 14h30, Mercredi 13 avril à 14h30, Jeudi 14 avril à 14h30, Vendredi 15 avril à 14h30. GAMACHES :

– Découvertes sauvages en Vallée de la Bresle et Forêt d’Eu : Mercredi 13 avril à 14h30. MERS-LES-BAINS :

– La flore miraculeuse : Dimanche 10 avril à 14h30, Mardi 12 avril à 14h30, Jeudi 14 avril à 14h30, Samedi 16 avril à 14h30, Lundi 18 avril à 14h30.

– Chasse aux papillons : Samedi 9 avril à 14h30, Lundi 11 avril à 14h30, Mercredi 13 avril à 14h30, Vendredi 15 avril à 14h30, Dimanche 17 avril à 14h30. Programme et détail des animations à retrouver sur : https://www.festival-oiseau-nature.com/ AULT :

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-01

