Festival de la Grange aux pianos : Récital de David Lively
Festival de la Grange aux pianos : Récital de David Lively
2022-08-27 20:30:00 – 2022-08-27
25 EUR 25 Au programme : Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) : Sonate en la “alla turca” KV 331
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) : Ma mère l’Oye (version piano 2 mains)
Entracte
Jean-Sébastien Bach (1685-1750) : Toccata en sol BWV 916
Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) : Concerto n°2 en sol mineur Op 22 (Transcription pour piano seul de Georges Bizet)
La Grange aux pianos fait son festival.
© Philippe MATSAS
