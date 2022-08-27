Festival de la Grange aux pianos : Récital de David Lively

2022-08-27 20:30:00 – 2022-08-27 25 EUR 25 Au programme : Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) : Sonate en la “alla turca” KV 331

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) : Ma mère l’Oye (version piano 2 mains)

Entracte

Jean-Sébastien Bach (1685-1750) : Toccata en sol BWV 916

La Grange aux pianos fait son festival.

