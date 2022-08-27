Festival de la Grange aux pianos : Récital de David Lively, 27 août 2022, .

Festival de la Grange aux pianos : Récital de David Lively
 
2022-08-27 20:30:00 – 2022-08-27

25 EUR 25   Au programme : Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) : Sonate en la “alla turca” KV 331
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) : Ma mère l’Oye (version piano 2 mains)
Entracte
Jean-Sébastien Bach (1685-1750) : Toccata en sol BWV 916
Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) : Concerto n°2 en sol mineur Op 22 (Transcription pour piano seul de Georges Bizet)

La Grange aux pianos fait son festival.

© Philippe MATSAS

