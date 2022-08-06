Festival de la Grange aux pianos : Récital Clément Lefebvre
2022-08-06 20:30:00 – 2022-08-06
La Grange aux pianos propose un récital de piano avec l’artiste Clément Lefebvre. Au programme Mozart, Ravel, Albéniz et Franz Liszt.
