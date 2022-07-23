FESTIVAL DE LA CHÉRONNE – CONCERT D’OPÉRETTE Saint-Maixent, 23 juillet 2022, Saint-Maixent.

FESTIVAL DE LA CHÉRONNE – CONCERT D’OPÉRETTE

Eglise de St Maixent Saint-Maixent Sarthe

2022-07-23 – 2022-07-23

Le samedi 23 juillet sera consacré à l’Opérette et à l’univers des chansonniers. La soprano Agathe Trébucq, le ténor Flannan Obé et le pianiste Paul Montag nous ferons voyager dans l’univers d’Offenbach, de Maurice Yvain, de Christiné et de Kurt Weil.

+33 6 15 88 49 24 http://festivaldelacheronne.com/

