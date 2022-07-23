FESTIVAL DE LA CHÉRONNE – CONCERT D’OPÉRETTE Saint-Maixent Saint-Maixent
Le samedi 23 juillet sera consacré à l’Opérette et à l’univers des chansonniers. La soprano Agathe Trébucq, le ténor Flannan Obé et le pianiste Paul Montag nous ferons voyager dans l’univers d’Offenbach, de Maurice Yvain, de Christiné et de Kurt Weil.
+33 6 15 88 49 24 http://festivaldelacheronne.com/
