2022-09-24 – 2022-09-25

Samedi: 10 h : Ouverture.

11h : Parade motos

14h : Olympiades

Démonstration de Foot Américain

19h : Concert avec le groupe Hot Barbecue

21h : Concert avec le groupe Dr Cash

Dimanche : 09 h Ouverture

11h : Départ balade

13h: Concert avec Laurent Solo Folk-Blues Samedi: Olympiades, 2 concerts, restauration, stands.

Dimanche: Balade moto, concert, restauration, stands. Exposition motos et autos

