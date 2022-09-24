Festival de Harley Davidson Dax Dax
23 rue Edmond Rostand Salle du Temps Libre Dax Landes Salle du Temps Libre 23 rue Edmond Rostand
2022-09-24 – 2022-09-25
Dax
Landes
Exposition motos et autos
Samedi: 10 h : Ouverture.
11h : Parade motos
14h : Olympiades
Démonstration de Foot Américain
19h : Concert avec le groupe Hot Barbecue
21h : Concert avec le groupe Dr Cash
Dimanche : 09 h Ouverture
11h : Départ balade
13h: Concert avec Laurent Solo Folk-Blues
Samedi: Olympiades, 2 concerts, restauration, stands.
Dimanche: Balade moto, concert, restauration, stands.
BECANE
