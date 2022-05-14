Festival de Chant Choral : Groupe Vocal Bella Ciao Chatuzange-le-Goubet Chatuzange-le-Goubet
Festival de Chant Choral : Groupe Vocal Bella Ciao Chatuzange-le-Goubet, 14 mai 2022, Chatuzange-le-Goubet.
Festival de Chant Choral : Groupe Vocal Bella Ciao Chatuzange-le-Goubet
2022-05-14 20:30:00 – 2022-05-14
Chatuzange-le-Goubet Drôme
Le Festival de chant choral organisé par Bella Ciao !
groupevocalbellaciao@gmail.com +33 6 09 42 31 76 http://www.bellaciao-chatu.weebly.com/
Chatuzange-le-Goubet
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-03 par