Crézancy-en-Sancerre Cher Crézancy-en-Sancerre 20 EUR 20 Le groupe les « Guitar Brothers » réunissant 3 guitaristes : Christophe Davot, Françis Fournet et Nicolas Peslier, se produit cet été au festival « Crézanswing ».

Ils vous présenteront un panorama du blues qui vous transportera jusqu’au célèbre « Guitar Boogie » d’Arthur Smith. Le festival Crézanswing accueille les Guitar Brothers en concert.

Ils vous présenteront un panorama du blues qui vous transportera jusqu’au célèbre « Guitar Boogie » d’Arthur Smith. ©crezanswing

