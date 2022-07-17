Festival Crezanswing : concert des « Guitar Brothers » Crézancy-en-Sancerre, 17 juillet 2022, Crézancy-en-Sancerre.

Festival Crezanswing : concert des « Guitar Brothers » Crézancy-en-Sancerre
2022-07-17 19:30:00 – 2022-07-17
Crézancy-en-Sancerre Cher Crézancy-en-Sancerre

20 EUR 20   Le groupe les « Guitar Brothers » réunissant 3 guitaristes : Christophe Davot, Françis Fournet et Nicolas Peslier, se produit cet été au festival « Crézanswing ».
Ils vous présenteront un panorama du blues qui vous transportera jusqu’au célèbre « Guitar Boogie » d’Arthur Smith.

Le festival Crézanswing accueille les Guitar Brothers en concert.
Au programme : joute de blues et boogie woogie jubilatoire.

crezanswing@gmail.com +33 6 48 32 18 97 http://www.crezanswing.wix.com/festival

©crezanswing
Crézancy-en-Sancerre
