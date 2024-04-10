Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

FESTIVAL CINEMINOTS – ciné p’tit dèj Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne

Catégories d’Évènement:
FESTIVAL CINEMINOTS - ciné p'tit dèj Cinéma L'Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne

FESTIVAL CINEMINOTS – ciné p’tit dèj Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne, mercredi 10 avril 2024.

FESTIVAL CINEMINOTS – ciné p’tit dèj Pat et Mat : un dernier tour de vis. Mercredi 10 avril, 11h00 Cinéma L’Autan

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-10T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-10T11:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-10T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-10T11:30:00+02:00

A partir de 3 ans
mercredi 10 avril à 11h : Ciné p’tit dèj

Résumé :

Programme de 5 courts métrages d’animation réalisés par Marek Beneš.

Bande-annonce :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJW5vOCko7U

Cinéma L’Autan place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ramonville-Saint-Agne 31520 Haute-Garonne Occitanie 05 61 73 89 03 http://lautan.cine.allocine.fr/ https://fr-fr.facebook.com/CinemaAutanRamonvilleStAgne/ [{« data »: {« author »: « Cinu00e9 St-Leu », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: «  »Pat et Mat : un dernier tour de vis », c’est u00e0 du00e9couvrir en avant-premiu00e8re le mardi 30 avril u00e0 10h00 au Cinu00e9 St-Leu, dans le cadre du 7e Festival Cinu00e9ma Enfants Tu00e9lu00e9rama ! », « type »: « video », « title »: « Pat et Mat : un dernier tour de vis (bande-annonce) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/aJW5vOCko7U/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJW5vOCko7U », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkoHLlCqUWg0902EyvnwRmg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJW5vOCko7U »}] Ce cinéma associatif équipé pour des projections en 3D propose des films grand public et des documentaires.

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.
Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées, si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :
don unidivers
MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.
Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099