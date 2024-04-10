FESTIVAL CINEMINOTS – ciné p’tit dèj Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne, mercredi 10 avril 2024.

FESTIVAL CINEMINOTS – ciné p’tit dèj Pat et Mat : un dernier tour de vis. Mercredi 10 avril, 11h00 Cinéma L’Autan

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-10T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-10T11:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-10T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-10T11:30:00+02:00

A partir de 3 ans

mercredi 10 avril à 11h : Ciné p’tit dèj

Résumé :

Programme de 5 courts métrages d’animation réalisés par Marek Beneš.

Bande-annonce :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJW5vOCko7U

Cinéma L’Autan place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ramonville-Saint-Agne 31520 Haute-Garonne Occitanie 05 61 73 89 03 http://lautan.cine.allocine.fr/ https://fr-fr.facebook.com/CinemaAutanRamonvilleStAgne/ [{« data »: {« author »: « Cinu00e9 St-Leu », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « »Pat et Mat : un dernier tour de vis », c’est u00e0 du00e9couvrir en avant-premiu00e8re le mardi 30 avril u00e0 10h00 au Cinu00e9 St-Leu, dans le cadre du 7e Festival Cinu00e9ma Enfants Tu00e9lu00e9rama ! », « type »: « video », « title »: « Pat et Mat : un dernier tour de vis (bande-annonce) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/aJW5vOCko7U/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJW5vOCko7U », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkoHLlCqUWg0902EyvnwRmg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJW5vOCko7U »}] Ce cinéma associatif équipé pour des projections en 3D propose des films grand public et des documentaires.