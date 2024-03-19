Festival Cinélatino : El profesor Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers
Festival Cinélatino : El profesor Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers, mardi 19 mars 2024.
Festival Cinélatino : El profesor Cinéma Le Grand Central, 10 allée du Rouergue Mardi 19 mars, 20h45 Mairie de Colomiers
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-19T20:45:00+01:00 – 2024-03-19T23:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-19T20:45:00+01:00 – 2024-03-19T23:00:00+01:00
Dans le cadre du Festival Cinélatino, Le Grand Central vous propose une séance en avant-première de la comédie dramatique argentine de Maria Alché, Benjamín Naishtat, El profesor, avec Marcelo Subiotto, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Julieta Zylberberg
Synopsis
Professeur terne et introverti, Marcelo enseigne depuis des années la philosophie à l’Université de Buenos Aires. Un jour, se présente enfin l’occasion de briller : suite au décès de son mentor, il est pressenti pour reprendre sa chaire. Mais voilà que débarque d’Europe un autre candidat, séduisant et charismatique, bien décidé à lui-aussi briguer le poste.
Tarifs : 6€ (4,5€ pour les -14 ans)
Dès 19h vous pourrez déguster un repas argentin au Bistrot Véo : menu en cours de préparation
Réservation : 05 32 09 62 80
Horaires
20h45
Détails sur le lieu: Cinéma Le Grand Central, 10 allée du Rouergue
Mairie de Colomiers 1 Place Alex Raymond, 31770 Colomiers Colomiers 31770 Plein Centre Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« link »: « https://colomiers.veocinemas.fr/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Maria Alchu00e9, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Maria Alchu00e9 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Maria Alchu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img4.acsta.net/medias/nmedia/18/35/42/55/18391412.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=97397.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 160, « thumbnail_width »: 120, « width »: 120, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 9669, « height »: 160}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=97397.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Benjamu00edn Naishtat, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Benjamu00edn Naishtat », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Benjamu00edn Naishtat », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img3.acsta.net/commons/v9/common/empty/empty_portrait.png », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=443370.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 400, « thumbnail_width »: 300, « width »: 300, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 1613, « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=443370.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Marcelo Subiotto, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Marcelo Subiotto », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Marcelo Subiotto », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img3.acsta.net/commons/v9/common/empty/empty_portrait.png », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=746362.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 400, « thumbnail_width »: 300, « width »: 300, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 1613, « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=746362.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Leonardo Sbaraglia, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Leonardo Sbaraglia », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Leonardo Sbaraglia », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/pictures/19/06/06/15/37/1952194.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=41599.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 1600, « thumbnail_width »: 1200, « width »: 1200, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 252818, « height »: 1600}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=41599.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Julieta Zylberberg, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Julieta Zylberberg », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Julieta Zylberberg », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/medias/nmedia/18/78/13/54/19447107.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=97398.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 400, « thumbnail_width »: 300, « width »: 300, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 14805, « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=97398.html »}, {« link »: « https://colomiers.veocinemas.fr/bistrot-veo/ »}]
Colomiers Synchro