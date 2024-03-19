Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Festival Cinélatino : El profesor Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers

Catégories d’Évènement:
Festival Cinélatino : El profesor Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers

Festival Cinélatino : El profesor Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers, mardi 19 mars 2024.

Festival Cinélatino : El profesor Cinéma Le Grand Central, 10 allée du Rouergue Mardi 19 mars, 20h45 Mairie de Colomiers

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-19T20:45:00+01:00 – 2024-03-19T23:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-19T20:45:00+01:00 – 2024-03-19T23:00:00+01:00

Dans le cadre du Festival Cinélatino, Le Grand Central  vous propose une séance en avant-première de la comédie dramatique argentine de Maria AlchéBenjamín NaishtatEl profesor, avec  Marcelo SubiottoLeonardo SbaragliaJulieta Zylberberg 

Synopsis

Professeur terne et introverti, Marcelo enseigne depuis des années la philosophie à l’Université de Buenos Aires. Un jour, se présente enfin l’occasion de briller : suite au décès de son mentor, il est pressenti pour reprendre sa chaire. Mais voilà que débarque d’Europe un autre candidat, séduisant et charismatique, bien décidé à lui-aussi briguer le poste.

Tarifs : 6€ (4,5€ pour les -14 ans)

Dès 19h vous pourrez déguster un repas argentin au Bistrot Véo : menu en cours de préparation
Réservation : 05 32 09 62 80

Horaires

20h45

Détails sur le lieu: Cinéma Le Grand Central, 10 allée du Rouergue

Mairie de Colomiers 1 Place Alex Raymond, 31770 Colomiers Colomiers 31770 Plein Centre Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« link »: « https://colomiers.veocinemas.fr/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Maria Alchu00e9, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Maria Alchu00e9 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Maria Alchu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img4.acsta.net/medias/nmedia/18/35/42/55/18391412.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=97397.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 160, « thumbnail_width »: 120, « width »: 120, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 9669, « height »: 160}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=97397.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Benjamu00edn Naishtat, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Benjamu00edn Naishtat », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Benjamu00edn Naishtat », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img3.acsta.net/commons/v9/common/empty/empty_portrait.png », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=443370.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 400, « thumbnail_width »: 300, « width »: 300, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 1613, « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=443370.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Marcelo Subiotto, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Marcelo Subiotto », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Marcelo Subiotto », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img3.acsta.net/commons/v9/common/empty/empty_portrait.png », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=746362.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 400, « thumbnail_width »: 300, « width »: 300, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 1613, « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=746362.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Leonardo Sbaraglia, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Leonardo Sbaraglia », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Leonardo Sbaraglia », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/pictures/19/06/06/15/37/1952194.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=41599.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 1600, « thumbnail_width »: 1200, « width »: 1200, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 252818, « height »: 1600}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=41599.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Julieta Zylberberg, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Julieta Zylberberg », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Julieta Zylberberg », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/medias/nmedia/18/78/13/54/19447107.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=97398.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 400, « thumbnail_width »: 300, « width »: 300, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 14805, « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=97398.html »}, {« link »: « https://colomiers.veocinemas.fr/bistrot-veo/ »}]

Colomiers Synchro

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099