Ateliers et animations pour adultes et jeunes à partir de 12 ans.
ESCAPE GAME
Cinéma de poche “COURT MAIS BON”
LA FRIPERIE DE LA RAFISTOLERIE
ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE AVEC LES MAQUIZARTS
FABRIQUE TON COCAPHONE AVEC LECHAPUS
ATELIER TISSAGE AVEC LA RAFISTOLERIE
+33 4 71 05 40 99
