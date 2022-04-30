Festival Chahü bohu – animations Chadrac Chadrac Catégories d’évènement: CHADRAC

Haute-Loire

Festival Chahü bohu – animations Maison Pour Tous La Couveuse 10 Cours de la Liberté Chadrac

2022-04-30

2022-04-30 – 2022-04-30 Maison Pour Tous La Couveuse 10 Cours de la Liberté

Chadrac Haute-Loire Chadrac Ateliers et animations pour adultes et jeunes à partir de 12 ans.



ESCAPE GAME

Cinéma de poche “COURT MAIS BON”

LA FRIPERIE DE LA RAFISTOLERIE

ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE AVEC LES MAQUIZARTS

FABRIQUE TON COCAPHONE AVEC LECHAPUS

ATELIER TISSAGE AVEC LA RAFISTOLERIE +33 4 71 05 40 99 Maison Pour Tous La Couveuse 10 Cours de la Liberté Chadrac

