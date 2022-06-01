Festival CADO#4 Invite Eye Net 2.0 Clermont-Ferrand Clermont-Ferrand
Festival CADO#4 Invite Eye Net 2.0 Clermont-Ferrand, 1 juin 2022, Clermont-Ferrand.
Festival CADO#4 Invite Eye Net 2.0 Théâtre du Pélican 12 rue Agrippa-d ‘Aubigné Clermont-Ferrand
2022-06-01 – 2022-06-05 Théâtre du Pélican 12 rue Agrippa-d ‘Aubigné
Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme Clermont-Ferrand
EUR 5 50
Festival international de théâtre
mediation@theatredupelican.fr +33 4 73 91 50 60 https://www.theatredupelican.eu/
Théâtre du Pélican 12 rue Agrippa-d ‘Aubigné Clermont-Ferrand
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-05 par Clermont Auvergne Tourisme