Festival CADO#4 Invite Eye Net 2.0 Clermont-Ferrand Clermont-Ferrand Catégories d’évènement: Clermont-Ferrand

Puy-de-Dôme

Festival CADO#4 Invite Eye Net 2.0 Clermont-Ferrand, 1 juin 2022, Clermont-Ferrand. Festival CADO#4 Invite Eye Net 2.0 Théâtre du Pélican 12 rue Agrippa-d ‘Aubigné Clermont-Ferrand

2022-06-01 – 2022-06-05 Théâtre du Pélican 12 rue Agrippa-d ‘Aubigné

Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme Clermont-Ferrand EUR 5 50 Festival international de théâtre mediation@theatredupelican.fr +33 4 73 91 50 60 https://www.theatredupelican.eu/ Théâtre du Pélican 12 rue Agrippa-d ‘Aubigné Clermont-Ferrand

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-05 par Clermont Auvergne Tourisme

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Clermont-Ferrand, Puy-de-Dôme Autres Lieu Clermont-Ferrand Adresse Théâtre du Pélican 12 rue Agrippa-d 'Aubigné Ville Clermont-Ferrand lieuville Théâtre du Pélican 12 rue Agrippa-d 'Aubigné Clermont-Ferrand Departement Puy-de-Dôme

Festival CADO#4 Invite Eye Net 2.0 Clermont-Ferrand 2022-06-01 was last modified: by Festival CADO#4 Invite Eye Net 2.0 Clermont-Ferrand Clermont-Ferrand 1 juin 2022 Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme

Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme