Festival « Avec le temps »: NAYRA + LYNN Makeda Marseille, vendredi 22 mars 2024.

Festival « Avec le temps »: NAYRA + LYNN ♫♫♫ Vendredi 22 mars, 20h00 Makeda 17€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-22T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-22T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-22T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-22T23:59:00+01:00

Nayra :

Nayra, une artiste dont le visage porte l’héritage fier de ses grands-mères, avec un trait qui relie la bouche au cœur, tissant un lien profond entre son âme et ses ancêtres. Son parcours musical, autodidacte, l’a menée à devenir auteure, compositrice et à revendiquer fièrement son identité de chanteuse de rap. Jeune femme aux multiples facettes, elle dévoile à travers ses textes l’urgence de dépeindre son environnement et de revendiquer la place qui lui revient dans ce monde complexe.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LroN_9QdObk

Lynn :

Ce n’est qu’à l’âge de 15ans que LYNN rejoint le collectif iXi aux côtés de talents tels que Gracy Hopkins et Tices. Ses mélodies, teintées de soul, bossa, et r&b, se baladent entre le français et l’anglais, capturant l’auditoire avec des textes à la fois doux et bruts. À travers son premier EP, «

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQkIIl1dikg

