Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Festival « Avec le temps »: NAYRA + LYNN Makeda Marseille

Catégories d’Évènement:
Festival "Avec le temps": NAYRA + LYNN Makeda Marseille

Festival « Avec le temps »: NAYRA + LYNN Makeda Marseille, vendredi 22 mars 2024.

Festival « Avec le temps »: NAYRA + LYNN ♫♫♫ Vendredi 22 mars, 20h00 Makeda 17€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-22T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-22T23:59:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-22T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-22T23:59:00+01:00

Nayra :
Nayra, une artiste dont le visage porte l’héritage fier de ses grands-mères, avec un trait qui relie la bouche au cœur, tissant un lien profond entre son âme et ses ancêtres. Son parcours musical, autodidacte, l’a menée à devenir auteure, compositrice et à revendiquer fièrement son identité de chanteuse de rap. Jeune femme aux multiples facettes, elle dévoile à travers ses textes l’urgence de dépeindre son environnement et de revendiquer la place qui lui revient dans ce monde complexe.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LroN_9QdObk
Lynn :
Ce n’est qu’à l’âge de 15ans que LYNN rejoint le collectif iXi aux côtés de talents tels que Gracy Hopkins et Tices. Ses mélodies, teintées de soul, bossa, et r&b, se baladent entre le français et l’anglais, capturant l’auditoire avec des textes à la fois doux et bruts. À travers son premier EP, « 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQkIIl1dikg
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Makeda 103 rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille Marseille 13005 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://bit.ly/Nayra-Lynn-Makeda »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « NAYRA », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Realisu00e9 par Alexinho MougeollenProduit par Mohammed BenalinCo-production : Alexinho FilmnnnEcoutez Riah (u0631u064au0627u062d) ici : https://fanlink.to/RiahNAYRAnnSuivre NAYRA :n- Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/nayra932u00a0n- TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@nayra932?lang=frn- Facebook : http://bit.ly/NayraFBu200bn- Snapchat : http://bit.ly/NayraSCu200bnnRetrouvez Nayra u00e0 la Maroquinerie le 5 du00e9cembre prochain: nhttps://link.dice.fm/f8bc3dbd522d », « type »: « video », « title »: « Nayra – Billie (Clip officiel) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/LroN_9QdObk/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LroN_9QdObk », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KPYnFi1TkY1IHDXVZmlqQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LroN_9QdObk »}, {« data »: {« author »: « COLORS », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « French singer-songwriter LYNN drops by the COLORS stage to deliver a soothing and hearty version of her new single ‘J’aime pas le gou00fbt’.nnSubscribe to COLORS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Qw1dzXDBAZPwS7zm37g8g?sub_confirmation=1nnFollow nu25b6 Stream: https://colors.lnk.to/allshowscxsnu25b6 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynnixi/nu2014nnu25cf MOVE:FEEL 1 VINYL: https://colors.lnk.to/vinylnnListen to our curated playlists: nu25b6 MOVE | A COLORS PLAYLIST: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWa4R2I19VH7WEZgUsNUMPQRGLfiyIHJz nu25b6 FEEL | A COLORS PLAYLIST: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWa4R2I19VH6mND1HUBeHJN1NMzi6VAFRnu25b6 ALL COLORS SHOWS: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWa4R2I19VH7Mtxo3VvqwnNlXgLpf4_d3nnLivestream: nu25b6 24/7 | A COLORS STREAM: https://colors.lnk.to/247nnFollow COLORS: nu25b6 Apparel Shop: https://colors.lnk.to/shopcxs nu25b6 On Socials: https://colors.lnk.to/socials nu25b6 On Spotify: https://colors.lnk.to/Spotify nu25b6 On Apple Music: https://colors.lnk.to/applemusic nu25b6 On the Web: https://colorsxstudios.com nu25b6 Newsletter: https://colorsxstudios.com/newsletternnCOLORSxSTUDIOS is a unique aesthetic music platform showcasing exceptional talent from around the globe. COLORS focuses on the most distinctive new artists and original sounds in an increasingly fragmented and saturated scene. All COLORS shows seek to provide a clear, minimalistic stage that shines a spotlight on the artists, giving them the opportunity to present their music without distraction.nn#colors #lynn #jaimepaslegou00fbt », « type »: « video », « title »: « LYNN – J’aime pas le gou00fbt | A COLORS SHOW », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fQkIIl1dikg/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQkIIl1dikg », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Qw1dzXDBAZPwS7zm37g8g », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQkIIl1dikg »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099