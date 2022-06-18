Festival Artocène Exposition Refuge Tonneau Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Catégories d’évènement: 74400

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Festival Artocène 2022, Thème « Glaciers, fluidité des temps »

Expositions d’art contemporain et d’architecture dans la ville de Chamonix. info@artocene.fr +33 7 86 29 10 61 https://www.artocene.fr/ Chamonix-Mont-Blanc

