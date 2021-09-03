Saint-Brieuc Saint-Brieuc Côtes-d'Armor, Saint-Brieuc Festival Art Rock – Les concerts Saint-Brieuc Saint-Brieuc Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Saint-Brieuc

Festival Art Rock – Les concerts Saint-Brieuc, 3 septembre 2021, Saint-Brieuc. Festival Art Rock – Les concerts 2021-09-03 – 2021-09-03 Place de la Résistance La passerelle

Saint-Brieuc Côtes d’Armor Des artistes émergents et talentueux sont au programme de cette 38ème édition Vendredi 3 septembre

18h30 : Bonnie Banane – Lala &ce au Petit Théatre

22h00 : Serpent – Sébastien Tellier au Grand Théatre

1h00 : La Fine Equipe au Petit Théatre Samedi 4 septembre

12h30 : Démonstration de skate au Parc des Promenades

14h00 : Moussa – Prudence – Louisahhh Live Band à la Chapelle Lammenais

18h30 : Rallye – Frànçois & TheAtlas Mountain sau Petit Théatre

22h00 : Yseult – Yelle au Grand Théatre

1h00 : Moonshine au Petit Théatre Dimanche 5 septembre

18h00 : Thylacine au Petit Théatre

20h00 : Crystal Murray – Miossec au Grand Théatre

