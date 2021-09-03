Festival Art Rock – Les concerts Saint-Brieuc Saint-Brieuc
Festival Art Rock – Les concerts Saint-Brieuc, 3 septembre 2021, Saint-Brieuc.
Festival Art Rock – Les concerts 2021-09-03 – 2021-09-03 Place de la Résistance La passerelle
Saint-Brieuc Côtes d’Armor
Des artistes émergents et talentueux sont au programme de cette 38ème édition
Vendredi 3 septembre
18h30 : Bonnie Banane – Lala &ce au Petit Théatre
22h00 : Serpent – Sébastien Tellier au Grand Théatre
1h00 : La Fine Equipe au Petit Théatre
Samedi 4 septembre
12h30 : Démonstration de skate au Parc des Promenades
14h00 : Moussa – Prudence – Louisahhh Live Band à la Chapelle Lammenais
18h30 : Rallye – Frànçois & TheAtlas Mountain sau Petit Théatre
22h00 : Yseult – Yelle au Grand Théatre
1h00 : Moonshine au Petit Théatre
Dimanche 5 septembre
18h00 : Thylacine au Petit Théatre
20h00 : Crystal Murray – Miossec au Grand Théatre
Des artistes émergents et talentueux sont au programme de cette 38ème édition
Vendredi 3 septembre
18h30 : Bonnie Banane – Lala &ce au Petit Théatre
22h00 : Serpent – Sébastien Tellier au Grand Théatre
1h00 : La Fine Equipe au Petit Théatre
Samedi 4 septembre
12h30 : Démonstration de skate au Parc des Promenades
14h00 : Moussa – Prudence – Louisahhh Live Band à la Chapelle Lammenais
18h30 : Rallye – Frànçois & TheAtlas Mountain sau Petit Théatre
22h00 : Yseult – Yelle au Grand Théatre
1h00 : Moonshine au Petit Théatre
Dimanche 5 septembre
18h00 : Thylacine au Petit Théatre
20h00 : Crystal Murray – Miossec au Grand Théatre
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-06 par