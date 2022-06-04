Festival Adolphe Sax · Maxime Berton & Quatuor Yendo Le 360 Paris Music Factory Paris
Festival Adolphe Sax · Maxime Berton & Quatuor Yendo Le 360 Paris Music Factory, 4 juin 2022, Paris.
Le samedi 04 juin 2022
de 20h30 à 22h00
. payant
Le Festival Adolphe Sax propose Engrenages, un crossover classique et jazz avec Maxime Berton et le Quatuor Yendo au 360 Paris Music Factory !
DISTRIBUTION
- MAXIME BERTON · saxophones
- QUATUOR YENDOAntonio Garcia Jorge · saxophone sopranoJonathan Radford · saxophone altoAntonin Pommel · saxophone ténorMartin Trillaud · saxophone baryton
L’univers personnel de Maxime Berton vient flirter avec le talent des quatre saxophonistes de Yendo. Un concert crossover mêlant parties improvisées (M. Berton) et séquences écrites (Yendo) qui promet une ouverture à 360°.
Ce concert est l’occasion pour Yendo et Berton de renouveler une collaboration antérieure. En clin d’œil à Jan Garbarek ou à Raphaël Imbert, les musiciens proposent de décloisonner les styles avec un programme dans lequel l’improvisation revisite et recrée des œuvres allant du baroque au XXIe siècle.
Plus d‘informations sur www.festivaladolphesax.com
Ouverture des portes 30 minutes avant le concert.
Le 360 Paris Music Factory 32 rue Myrha 75018 Paris
Contact : https://le360paris.com/ https://le360paris.com/evenement/festival-adolphe-sax/
Festival Festival Adolph Sax