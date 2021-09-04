Festival Acontraluz ESPLANADE DU J4, 4 septembre 2021-4 septembre 2021, Marseille.

Festival Acontraluz

du samedi 4 septembre au dimanche 5 septembre à ESPLANADE DU J4

**VENDREDI 3 SEPTEMBRE 2021** BORIS BREJCHA Born in 1981, Boris Brejcha started his musical education in his childhood. His first two releases in 2006, “Monster” and… RICARDO VILLALOBOS Here are some facts and a few gentle observations about a fiercely important presence in modern music. As both Dj… LOCO DICE DJ, producer and Desolat record label co-founder Loco Dice excels at reigning in and reimagining the future. Loco Dice was… HONEY DIJON Honey Dijon was born and raised in Chicago the home of house music, but has been living in NYC for… MEZERG Mezerg invente le PianoBoomBoom il y a 2 ans. Ce jeu s’articule autour du Piano et du BoomBoom. Pieds et… **SAMEDI 4 SEPTEMBRE 2021** SVEN VÄTH Sven Väth is quite simply unique. A legend in his own lifetime with a commitment and passion that has influenced… RICHIE HAWTIN Richie Hawtin is a genuine original. His critical acclaim spans the creative realm of the fine art community to the… KINK Say what you wanna say, but you have to give Strahil Velchev this: the man’s a powerhouse. Recording and playing…

A partir de 39€

♫ELECTRO♫

ESPLANADE DU J4 Promenade Robert Laffont, 13002 Marseille Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône



