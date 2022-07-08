FESTIVAL À L’AIR LIBRE Toulouse Toulouse
CENTRE CULTUREL RENAN 5 Chemin d'Audibert Toulouse Haute-Garonne
2022-07-08 – 2022-07-09
CENTRE CULTUREL RENAN 5 Chemin d’Audibert
Toulouse
Haute-Garonne
Au cœur du festival, autour d’un espace convivial, des animations et ateliers égaieront la journée.
Au programme :
Vendredi 8 juillet dès 19h
19h00 – STREET SOUL TRAIN, WAB & CIE ÉTINCELLES
Funk Truck et beatbox, participatif, en déambulation
20h00 – 1er ÉTAGE
Groupe issu des ateliers de pratique collective musicale du Centre Culturel des Mazades. Reprises rock, pop et funk.
21h15 – LES NEW LOS CHICOS
Compositions originales aux influences gipsy
Samedi 9 juillet dès 15h
15h00 – WANTED, BRUITAL CIE
Parodie mimée de Western
17h00 – MEGAHERTZ
Beatbox burlesque & théâtre du mouvement
19h00 – FUNAMBULE, PIERRE DÉAUX
Cirque
20h00 – J’AI RENDEZ-VOUS AVEC VOUS
Apéro concert
21h00- 123 SONLIVE, TOPOPHONE
Spectacle dansant participatif
22h00 – SPECTACLE MÉMOIRE DE RENCONTRES, CIE SPUTNIK
Projection accompagnée d’une performance dansée
22h45 – LOS GUAYABO BROTHERS, PSYCHOTROPICAL
Folklore colombien
Théâtre de rue, musique, projection, déambulation dans le quartier rythmeront cet évènement estival et festif !
accueil.renan@mairie-toulouse.fr +33 5 34 24 58 06 http://www.mairie-toulouse.fr/?fbclid=IwAR1z3qP3jyGvsZzMm15OI_EsF_anqk3vOXWghmaMi58VpORCcuXb07w5cd0
