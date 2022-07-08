FESTIVAL À L’AIR LIBRE Toulouse, 8 juillet 2022, Toulouse.

FESTIVAL À L’AIR LIBRE

2022-07-08 – 2022-07-09

Au cœur du festival, autour d’un espace convivial, des animations et ateliers égaieront la journée.

Au programme :

Vendredi 8 juillet dès 19h

19h00 – STREET SOUL TRAIN, WAB & CIE ÉTINCELLES

Funk Truck et beatbox, participatif, en déambulation

20h00 – 1er ÉTAGE

Groupe issu des ateliers de pratique collective musicale du Centre Culturel des Mazades. Reprises rock, pop et funk.

21h15 – LES NEW LOS CHICOS

Compositions originales aux influences gipsy

Samedi 9 juillet dès 15h

15h00 – WANTED, BRUITAL CIE

Parodie mimée de Western

17h00 – MEGAHERTZ

Beatbox burlesque & théâtre du mouvement

19h00 – FUNAMBULE, PIERRE DÉAUX

Cirque

20h00 – J’AI RENDEZ-VOUS AVEC VOUS

Apéro concert

21h00- 123 SONLIVE, TOPOPHONE

Spectacle dansant participatif

22h00 – SPECTACLE MÉMOIRE DE RENCONTRES, CIE SPUTNIK

Projection accompagnée d’une performance dansée

22h45 – LOS GUAYABO BROTHERS, PSYCHOTROPICAL

Folklore colombien

Théâtre de rue, musique, projection, déambulation dans le quartier rythmeront cet évènement estival et festif !

accueil.renan@mairie-toulouse.fr +33 5 34 24 58 06 http://www.mairie-toulouse.fr/?fbclid=IwAR1z3qP3jyGvsZzMm15OI_EsF_anqk3vOXWghmaMi58VpORCcuXb07w5cd0

