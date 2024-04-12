FESTI’PRADES Prades-sur-Vernazobre
FESTI’PRADES Prades-sur-Vernazobre, vendredi 12 avril 2024.
FESTI’PRADES Prades-sur-Vernazobre Hérault
Le 12 Giramundo, Santa Patchole
Le 13 Arpians, Les Zingueurs
À 19h Tarif libre
Tarif libre .
Début : 2024-04-12
fin : 2024-04-13
Prades-sur-Vernazobre 34360 Hérault Occitanie
