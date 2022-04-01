FESTIF ET PETILLANT Théâtre Municipal Raymond Devos Tourcoing Catégories d’évènement: Nord

Tourcoing

FESTIF ET PETILLANT

Théâtre Municipal Raymond Devos, le vendredi 1 avril à 20:00

Entrée libre

Concert avec la participation des orchestres, de l’atelier chorégraphique, des classes théâtre, des choeurs et du département jazz. Théâtre Municipal Raymond Devos Place du théâtre 59200 Tourcoing Tourcoing Nord

2022-04-01T20:00:00 2022-04-01T21:00:00

