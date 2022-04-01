FESTIF ET PETILLANT Théâtre Municipal Raymond Devos Tourcoing
Théâtre Municipal Raymond Devos, le vendredi 1 avril à 20:00
Entrée libre
Concert avec la participation des orchestres, de l’atelier chorégraphique, des classes théâtre, des choeurs et du département jazz.
Théâtre Municipal Raymond Devos Place du théâtre 59200 Tourcoing Tourcoing Nord
2022-04-01T20:00:00 2022-04-01T21:00:00