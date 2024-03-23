Fest-Noz Salle Michel Colombe Saint-Pol-de-Léon
Fest-Noz Salle Michel Colombe Saint-Pol-de-Léon, samedi 23 mars 2024.
Fest-Noz Salle Michel Colombe Saint-Pol-de-Léon Finistère
Organisé par l’école Diwan. Repas crêpes. .
Début : 2024-03-23 19:00:00
fin : 2024-03-23 23:45:00
Salle Michel Colombe Place Michel Colombe
Saint-Pol-de-Léon 29250 Finistère Bretagne
