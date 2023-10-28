Fest-noz Pommerit-le-Vicomte Pommerit-le-Vicomte
Fest-noz Pommerit-le-Vicomte, 28 octobre 2023, Pommerit-le-Vicomte .
Fest-noz
1 Hent Ropartz Hemon Salle socio-culturelle Pommerit-le-Vicomte Côtes-d’Armor Salle socio-culturelle 1 Hent Ropartz Hemon
2023-10-28 21:00:00 – 2023-10-28 02:00:00
Salle socio-culturelle 1 Hent Ropartz Hemon
Pommerit-le-Vicomte
Côtes-d’Armor
Fest-noz sur parquet organisé par le Cercle celtique Korriganed Pañvrid. Buvette sur place. Programmation à venir.
contact@korriganedpanvrid.fr +33 6 80 53 57 46 http://www.youtube.com/KorriganedPanvrid
Salle socio-culturelle 1 Hent Ropartz Hemon Pommerit-le-Vicomte
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-14 par