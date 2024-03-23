Fest-Noz Le Family Landerneau
Fest-Noz Le Family Landerneau, samedi 23 mars 2024.
Fest-Noz Le Family Landerneau Finistère
Fest-noz avec
Tandeo / Peoc’h Milendall Skolidi ar Roc’h Morvan Salaün / Le Goff / Calvez Skolidi an Tourous Daunneau / Plougoulm Skolidi Jean Mace Jules Ferry 4e Klas Mescoat.
Organisé par Div Yezh bro Landerne, pendant le Mois du Breton. .
Début : 2024-03-23 19:30:00
fin : 2024-03-23 00:00:00
Le Family 30 quai de Léon
Landerneau 29800 Finistère Bretagne degemer@tiarvrolandernedaoulaz.bzh
