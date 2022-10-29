Fest-Noz Krommlec’h Saint-Ségal Saint-Ségal
Fest-Noz Krommlec’h Saint-Ségal, 29 octobre 2022, Saint-Ségal.
Fest-Noz Krommlec’h
Salle ar galon rue de Pont-de-Buis Saint-Ségal Finistre OT MENEZ-HOM ATLANTIQUE rue de Pont-de-Buis Salle ar galon
2022-10-29 – 2022-10-29
rue de Pont-de-Buis Salle ar galon
Saint-Ségal
Finistre
Saint-Ségal
Douzième Fest-noz du Krommlec’h avec Campo-Moelo, Coadou-Moign, Cornec-Trebaol, Guillou-Weckennman, Kerdraon-Castel, Kergozien-Durassier, Le Breton-Hélias, Mével-Appéré, Stervinou-Dabo, Tanguy/Boulic-Campo, René Gonidec, Riou, Soubigou, Guédez, Guillou, Boga-L’Haridon, Rivière-Lozarc’h, et Madec-Appéré. Châtaignes grillées gratuites.
krommlech@orange.fr https://www.krommlech.bzh/
rue de Pont-de-Buis Salle ar galon Saint-Ségal
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-07 par OT MENEZ-HOM ATLANTIQUE