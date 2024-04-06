Fest Noz Foyer Rural, Plouigneau (29) Plouigneau
Catégories d’Évènement:
Fest Noz Foyer Rural, Plouigneau (29) Plouigneau, samedi 6 avril 2024.
Fest Noz avec Breizh storming, Brujun et Plijadur Zo Samedi 6 avril, 21h00 Foyer Rural, Plouigneau (29)
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-06T21:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-07T01:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-06T21:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-07T01:00:00+02:00
Foyer Rural, Plouigneau (29) 6, Rue des Sports
Foyer Rural, 29610 Plouigneau, France Plouigneau 29610 Plouigneau Finistère Brittany
festnoz festdeiz