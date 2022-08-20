Fest noz – Concert 50 ans des Sonerien Du Pont-l’Abbé Pont-l'Abbé Catégories d’évènement: Finistère

Pont-l’Abbé Finistère L’association d’An Heol Nevez propose une belle affiche pour le grand Fest Noz à l’occasion des 50 ans du groupe bigouden Les Sonerien Du.

À l’affiche (encore incomplète) : Aman, Ampouailh, Arvest, Kasdal, Blain-Leyzour, Carré Manchot, Chim Cadudal et David Le Port, Hamon-Martin Quintet, Korriganed, Landat-Moisson, Oliolio, O’tridal, Pichard-Vincendeau, Plantec, Spoum, Sonerien Du, Startijenn, Talec-Noguet, Titom, Toutous-Le Meur, Tymen-Kerveillant. L’association d’An Heol Nevez propose une belle affiche pour le grand Fest Noz à l’occasion des 50 ans du groupe bigouden Les Sonerien Du.

