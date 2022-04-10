Fest-Deiz à Guingamp Ti ar Vro Gwengamp Guingamp Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Ti ar Vro Gwengamp, le dimanche 10 avril à 14:30

Premier Fest-Deiz à Ti ar Vro Gwengamp depuis 2 ans. Fest-Deiz pour la sortie du CD d’Adrien Thomas en hommage à Iwan Thomas

5 euro

Premier Fest-deiz depuis 2 ans ! Ti ar Vro Gwengamp 3 place du champ au roy 22200 Guingamp

2022-04-10T14:30:00 2022-04-10T18:00:00

