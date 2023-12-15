SAISON CULTURELLE DES CORBIÈRES – MEURICE 2027 Ferrals-les-Corbières, 15 décembre 2023, Ferrals-les-Corbières.

Ferrals-les-Corbières,Aude

« Meurice 2027 »

Cette fois-ci je prends de l’élan. Un premier quinquennat Macron à peine terminé, voilà qu’il est suivi d’un second mandat qui s’annonce réjouissant. Mais 2027, c’est déjà demain ! Et le président ne pourra pas se représenter. Il est temps pour Guillaume Meurice de se déclarer à la fonction suprême. Guillaume Meurice est votre candidat. Quand s’impose la nécessité d’aller plus vite, plus haut, plus fort, instinctivement nos regards convergent vers le seul candidat légitime, qui incarne à lui seul l’avenir de la France du futur !

Distribution : Guillaume MEURICE Auteur, comédien / Julie DUQUENOŸ Régisseuse, comédienne / Luc MARTIN Metteur en scène, réalisateur / William LET Graphiste / Erwan RODARY Producteur / Marjorie MENAGER Assistante production & billetterie

A partir de 12 ans

Réservation recommandée

Music’Al Sol nous propose son Estanket et Lo Crostet Etik pour manger et boire un verre dans une ambiance décorée à leur manière. Un atelier d’écriture de chanson est prévu avec le groupe chant du conservatoire.

2023-12-15 21:00:00 fin : 2023-12-15 22:45:00. EUR.

Ferrals-les-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie



« Meurice 2027

This time I’m gaining momentum. The first Macron quinquennium has barely come to an end, and now it’s being followed by a second, which looks set to be an exciting one. But 2027 is already tomorrow! And the President will not be eligible for re-election. It’s time for Guillaume Meurice to declare his candidacy for the supreme office. Guillaume Meurice is your candidate. When the need arises to go faster, higher, stronger, our eyes instinctively converge on the only legitimate candidate, who single-handedly embodies the future of France!

Cast: Guillaume MEURICE Author, actor / Julie DUQUENO? Stage Manager, Actor / Luc MARTIN Director / William LET Graphic Designer / Erwan RODARY Producer / Marjorie MENAGER Production & Box Office Assistant

Ages 12 and up

Booking recommended

Music?Al Sol offers us its Estanket and Lo Crostet Etik to eat and drink in an atmosphere decorated in their own way. A songwriting workshop is planned with the Conservatoire singing group

« Meurice 2027

Esta vez tomo impulso. El primer quinquenio Macron apenas ha llegado a su fin, y ahora le sigue un segundo, que se anuncia apasionante. ¡Pero 2027 ya es mañana! Y el Presidente no podrá ser reelegido. Es hora de que Guillaume Meurice declare su candidatura al cargo supremo. Guillaume Meurice es su candidato. Cuando surge la necesidad de avanzar más rápido, más alto y más fuerte, instintivamente dirigimos nuestra atención al único candidato legítimo, ¡el único que encarna el futuro de Francia!

Reparto: Guillaume MEURICE Autor, actor / Julie DUQUENO? Director de escena, actor / Luc MARTIN Director / William LET Diseñador gráfico / Erwan RODARY Productor / Marjorie MENAGER Ayudante de producción y taquilla

A partir de 12 años

Reserva recomendada

Música… Al Sol nos ofrece su Estanket y Lo Crostet Etik para comer y beber en un ambiente decorado a su manera. También habrá un taller de composición de canciones con el grupo de canto del Conservatorio

« Meurice 2027 »

Diesmal nehme ich Schwung auf. Kaum ist die erste fünfjährige Amtszeit Macrons vorbei, folgt schon die zweite, die sich erfreulich ankündigt. Aber 2027 ist schon morgen! Und der Präsident darf nicht mehr kandidieren. Es ist Zeit für Guillaume Meurice, sich für das höchste Amt zu erklären. Guillaume Meurice ist Ihr Kandidat. Wenn es darum geht, schneller, höher und stärker zu werden, richten sich unsere Blicke instinktiv auf den einzigen legitimen Kandidaten, der die Zukunft des zukünftigen Frankreichs verkörpert!

Besetzung: Guillaume MEURICE Autor, Schauspieler / Julie DUQUENO? Regisseurin, Schauspielerin / Luc MARTIN Regisseur, Regisseur / William LET Grafiker / Erwan RODARY Produzent / Marjorie MENAGER Assistentin Produktion & Kartenverkauf

Ab 12 Jahren

Reservierung empfohlen

Music?Al Sol bietet uns sein Estanket und Lo Crostet Etik an, um in einem auf ihre Weise dekorierten Ambiente zu essen und zu trinken. Ein Songwriting-Workshop mit der Gesangsgruppe des Konservatoriums ist geplant

