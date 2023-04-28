WESTERN 25 Rue de la Robine, 28 avril 2023, Ferrals-les-Corbières.

Venez découvrir une étape de création artistique… différente d’un spectacle, mais l’occasion d’un moment privilégié de rencontre avec les artistes accueillis en résidence.

CIE LES FRERES LOCOMOTIVES (11) :

EN RÉSIDENCE DU 25 AU 29 AVRIL 2023

Au commencement, une invention : Le CinémaTotOgraphe.

A la croisée des arts entre théâtre, musique et cinéma, mais aussi à la croisée des époques, le CinémaToTOgraphe est une sorte d’hommage burlesque et fictionnel à l’invention du cinématographe des frères Lumière, bien réelle celle-ci. A travers ce jeu de piste temporel, entre réalité et fiction nous embarquerons notre public dans des questionnements de

fond tel que le progrès, la modernité, l’identité ou la fuite en avant d’une humanité en proie au doute. Une joyeuse navigation en perspective, pensée sous la forme d’un plan-séquence d’une journée de tournage, performatif à plus d’un titre. Plongez dans les secrets de fabrication d’un tournage EXCEPTIONNEL.

2023-04-28 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-28 . .

25 Rue de la Robine

Ferrals-les-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie



Come and discover a stage of artistic creation? different from a show, but an opportunity to meet the artists in residence

CIE LES FRERES LOCOMOTIVES (11) :

IN RESIDENCE FROM APRIL 25 TO 29, 2023

In the beginning, an invention: The CinémaTotOgraphe.

At the crossroads of arts between theater, music and cinema, but also at the crossroads of times, the CinemaToTOgraphe is a kind of burlesque and fictional homage to the invention of the cinematograph of the Lumière brothers, a very real one. Through this temporal treasure hunt, between reality and fiction, we will embark our public in fundamental questions such as progress, modernity and

through this temporal game of chance, between reality and fiction, we will embark our audience on fundamental questions such as progress, modernity, identity or the headlong rush of a humanity in the grip of doubt. A joyful navigation in perspective, thought in the form of a sequence shot of a day of shooting, performative in more than one way. Dive into the secrets of an EXCEPTIONAL shooting

Venga a descubrir una etapa de la creación artística… diferente de un espectáculo, pero una oportunidad para conocer a los artistas residentes

LOCOMOTORAS CIE LES FRERES (11) :

EN RESIDENCIA DEL 25 AL 29 DE ABRIL DE 2023

Al principio, un invento: el CinémaTotOgraphe.

En la encrucijada de las artes entre el teatro, la música y el cine, pero también en la encrucijada de épocas, el CinémaToTOgraphe es una especie de homenaje burlesco y ficticio a la invención del cinematógrafo por los hermanos Lumière, que es muy real. A través de esta búsqueda del tesoro temporal, entre realidad y ficción, llevaremos a nuestro público a un viaje a través de cuestiones fundamentales como el progreso, la modernidad y la

a través de este juego temporal de azar, entre realidad y ficción, llevaremos a nuestro público a un viaje a través de cuestiones fundamentales como el progreso, la modernidad, la identidad y la precipitación de una humanidad presa de la duda. Una alegre navegación en perspectiva, concebida en forma de secuencia de rodaje de un día, performativa en más de un sentido. Sumérjase en los secretos de un rodaje EXCEPCIONAL

Entdecken Sie eine Etappe des künstlerischen Schaffens, die sich von einer Aufführung unterscheidet, aber die Gelegenheit bietet, einen besonderen Moment der Begegnung mit den Künstlern zu erleben, die in Residenzen aufgenommen werden

CIE LES FRERES LOCOMOTIVES (11) :

IN RESIDENCE VOM 25. BIS 29. APRIL 2023

Am Anfang stand eine Erfindung: Le CinémaTotOgraphe.

An der Schnittstelle der Künste zwischen Theater, Musik und Film, aber auch an der Schnittstelle der Epochen, ist der CinémaToTOgraphe eine Art burleske und fiktionale Hommage an die Erfindung des Kinematographen der Brüder Lumière, die allerdings sehr real ist. Durch diese Zeitreise zwischen Realität und Fiktion werden wir unser Publikum in grundlegende Fragen einbeziehen

wie Fortschritt, Modernität, Identität oder die Flucht nach vorne einer Menschheit, die von Zweifeln geplagt wird. Eine fröhliche Navigation in Aussicht, die in Form einer Plansequenz eines Drehtages konzipiert wurde und in vielerlei Hinsicht performativ ist. Tauchen Sie ein in die Produktionsgeheimnisse eines AUSSERGEWÖHNLICHEN Drehs

Mise à jour le 2023-02-02 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Arts Vivants 11