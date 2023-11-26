LADLO PRESENTE : LUNAR TOMBFIELDS FERRAILLEUR Nantes, 26 novembre 2023, Nantes.

LADLO PRESENTE : LUNAR TOMBFIELDS Dimanche 26 novembre, 19h45 FERRAILLEUR 20€ prévente – 22€ sur place pour la soirée

Lunar Tombfields est un groupe de black metal atmosphérique inspiré par des groupes comme Wolves in the Throne Room ou Drudkh et voluant progressivement à travers des paysages sonores froids, organiques et spirituels. Les thèmes abordés sont la tragédie des destinées humaines, la puissance irrévocable des divinités naturelles et la grandeur des astres.

FERRAILLEUR 21 quai des Antilles – Hangar à Bananes, 44200 Nantes

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-26T19:45:00+01:00 – 2023-11-26T20:35:00+01:00

Black Metal