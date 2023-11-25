FLUFFY FAMIILY FERRAILLEUR Nantes, 25 novembre 2023, Nantes.

FLUFFY FAMIILY Samedi 25 novembre, 20h30 FERRAILLEUR

Le Collectif Label Ville et Stack Production présentent la « Fluffy Famiily » :

Hvrley Qveen

Empruntant son patronyme à la super-vilaine de comics, la rappeuse Nantaise nous invite dans un univers cinématographique à la fois inquiétant, angoissant coloré et festif.

https://www.instagram.com/hvrleyqveen/

Shadéblauck

Par ses paroles poétiques et introspectives, Shadéblauck touche l’âme de ses auditeurs. Elle nous raconte son vécu en toute sincérité, abordant des sujets tels que l’amour, l’injustice, la quête identitaire, l’espoir…

https://www.instagram.com/shadeblauck/

Supa

Influencée par des artistes telles que Gangsta Boo ou Rico Nasty, SUPA découpe trap, phonk et drill pour nous ensorceler avec sa voix distinctive et un style mystique.

https://www.instagram.com/supa.music/

– 00h/3h30 : Techno & Perf –

Ok Subtil

Des boîtes à rythme, des loopers et autres synthétiseurs, taillés pour le dancefloor. Des textes cons et limités (très limités) en boucle au cas où t’aurais pas compris. Vous êtes hypnotisés. Vous êtes des animaux. Vous nagez dans le cosmos.

https://www.instagram.com/marc_alexandre_ok_subtil/

Pacöm

Se laissant porter par diverses influences en mêlant l’énergie rythmique à la douceur mélodique, Pacöm est en quête perpétuelle de sonorités et de textures. Un voyage subtil et onirique garantie.

https://www.instagram.com/pacom_sound/

Red Deep

DJ reconnu pour sa sélection pointue de musique Techno, Hard Techno avec quelques touches d’acid. Red Deep vous fera voyager à travers des basses profondes et des mélodies enivrantes de 140BPM à 180BPM.

https://www.instagram.com/reddeeplive/

+ Performances :

Anaïs Gallard (Danse/théâtre)

https://www.instagram.com/anais_gallard/

Geoffrey Saumont (Marionnette)

https://www.instagram.com/theatre_sirocco/

Romain Bogrand (Danse/théâtre)

https://www.instagram.com/romainbogrand/

Antoine Bertholus (Danse/théâtre) https://www.instagram.com/clown_johnny_john/

