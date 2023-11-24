7 WEEKS FERRAILLEUR Nantes, 24 novembre 2023, Nantes.

7 WEEKS Vendredi 24 novembre, 21h30 FERRAILLEUR 15€ prévente – 18€ sur place pour la soirée

7 Weeks est de retour au ferrailleur pour son nouvel album « Fade Into Blurred lines ». Le groupe, pionnier de la scène française heavy rock produit des disques aventureux depuis 2009, ils ont leur propre label et sont producteur auto-financé de 6 albums et 2 Eps qui les ont menés partout en Europe et au Royaume Uni. Ils jouent des morceaux intenses aux orchestrations singulières et hors des poncifs du genre.

Facebook

Instagram

Vidéo

FERRAILLEUR 21 quai des Antilles – Hangar à Bananes, 44200 Nantes Nantes 44200 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://dice.fm/venue/le-ferrailleur-3eyx?_branch_match_id=1228616335075992667&_branch_referrer=H4sIAAAAAAAAA8soKSkottLXz8nMy9ZLyUxO1UvL1c9J1U1LLSpKzMzJSS0tAgAK2gRwIwAAAA%3D%3D »}] [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/7weeksmusic »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 347, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@7weeksmusic) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t51.29350-15/370072222_1291336575079989_4847781524059787028_n.jpg?_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8c02ab&_nc_ohc=zGx9vGrOEhcAX-t4PGH&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.xx&oh=00_AfDFdTfKGVazAUrJNBD2KQBkh4G7kixDXdcEmbgwwb2aZQ&oe=650D53B1 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/7weeksmusic/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 347}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/7weeksmusic/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Hellfest Open Air Festival », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 7 Weeks – Live Session for Hellfest From Home 2021nRecorded in May 2021 – Clisson, Francenn00:00 : Gone n03:58 : Solar Ride n08:14 : 667 OffnnHellfest From Home 2021 nud83cudfb8 – Live Session : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxYfFQmDVUbOC5bX3l6PyXfp-zHQVXDJmnud83cudfa5 – Archives : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxYfFQmDVUbMYs0-H8Lf2EIB8T4Xu1SWZnud83cudf54 ud83cudf77 – Food & Drinks : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxYfFQmDVUbPG3vE7O6DqST4LV2vyKHJmnn—– —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —-nn7 WEEKSnLead Vocals / Bass – Julien Bernard nDrums – Ju00e9ru00e9my Cantin-GauchernKeyboard / Guitar / Backing vocals – Pierre-Henri MarinnGuitar – Fred Mariolle nSound engineer – Bertrand Lavergne nn—– —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —-nnDirected by Thomas BoutetnnProduction : Hellfest ProductionsnnLine Production : CLACK – https://www.leclack.frnLine Producer : Valentin BeauvineaunnDirector of photography : Ku00e9vin CharvotnProduction assistant : Valu00e9rie MabilenCamera operators : Sarah Bellanger, Axel VanlerberghenDrone pilot : Lou00efc FoisseynDrone pilot assistant : Benou00eet FoisseynKey Gaffer : Benjamin BoisliveaunGene operator : Didier MerciernSound engineers : Thomas Nedelec, Mickau00ebl Horcet, Matthieu BourdeaunPhotographer : David GallardnProject Manager : Eric Perrin nChief technical officer : Guillaume le PitnHospitality manager : Yoann Le Nevu00e9nArtist production : Alexandre RebecqnArtist production assistants : Camille Fauchet, Margaux RobertnBest boys : Vikthor Lauranu00e7on, Yoan Forget, Guillaume Dautais, GilounGround crew : Didier Molitor, Jeff Kroliknn—– —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —- nnEditing : Thomas Boutet, Ku00e9vin Charvot, Sarah BellangernVisual effects : Thomas BoutetnColor Grading : Ku00e9vin CharvotnMixer : Mickau00ebl Horcetnn—– —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —- nnSuppliers u2022 Melpomen, Location Cameraman, les Docks du Films, DBAM, RC u00c9vu00e9nements, Elis, As Net nnThanks to Franck Boudaud, Renault Clisson, Le Ferrailleur, Marc-Antoine u00c9tourneau, Brasserie Mu00e9lusine, Leclerc Clisson, C3PnnThis audiovisual work is protected by law. Any reproduction, distribution or broadcast of this work (including the soundtrack) in part or in entirety is punishable of legal proceeding.nn—– —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —- nnhttps://www.hellfest.fr nnhttps://www.facebook.com/hellfestnhttps://twitter.com/hellfestopenairnhttps://www.instagram.com/hellfestopenairnn #Hellfest #hellfestfromhome #7weeks », « type »: « video », « title »: « 7 WEEKS – Live Session – Hellfest From Home 2021 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ml5DuvjGe4A/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ml5DuvjGe4A », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7TehIHH5f6DxS8UP6qPhA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/Ml5DuvjGe4A »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T21:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:30:00+01:00

2023-11-24T21:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:30:00+01:00

Heavy Rock