UNGLORIOUS FERRAILLEUR Nantes, 24 novembre 2023, Nantes.

UNGLORIOUS Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h30 FERRAILLEUR 15€ en prévente- 18€ sur place pour la soirée

Unglorious distille un rock sombre, mélodique et puissant à la fois, teinté de rock massif, de stoner et de prog. Avec déjà deux EPs à leur actif, une mini tournée avec les Dust Lovers et des concerts aux côtés de 7 Weeks, ASG et Sasquatch, entre autres, le groupe prépare la sortie de leur premier album…

Facebook

Instagram

Vidéo

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T21:15:00+01:00

Massive Rock