Immuno-oncologie

Jeudi 21 décembre, 10h00
Fernand Gallais Conference room

Dr. Eliane Piaggio
Institut Curie, Paris
Regulatory T cells and cancer: a translational approach

Dr. Christophe Caux
Centre de Recherche en Cancérologie de Lyon
Dendritic cells and NK cells in tumor immune surveillance

Dr. Philippe Bousso
Institut Pasteur, Paris
Decoding the mode of action of tumor immunotherapies

Fernand Gallais Conference room
205 route de Narbonne, Toulouse
Toulouse 31400

