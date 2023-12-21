Immuno-oncologie Fernand Gallais Conference room Toulouse, 21 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

Immuno-oncologie Jeudi 21 décembre, 10h00 Fernand Gallais Conference room

Dr. Eliane Piaggio

Institut Curie, Paris

Regulatory T cells and cancer: a translational approach

Dr. Christophe Caux

Centre de Recherche en Cancérologie de Lyon

Dendritic cells and NK cells in tumor immune surveillance

Dr. Philippe Bousso

Institut Pasteur, Paris

Decoding the mode of action of tumor immunotherapies

2023-12-21T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-21T12:00:00+01:00
