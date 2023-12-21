Immuno-oncologie Fernand Gallais Conference room Toulouse
Immuno-oncologie Jeudi 21 décembre, 10h00 Fernand Gallais Conference room
Dr. Eliane Piaggio
Institut Curie, Paris
Regulatory T cells and cancer: a translational approach
Dr. Christophe Caux
Centre de Recherche en Cancérologie de Lyon
Dendritic cells and NK cells in tumor immune surveillance
Dr. Philippe Bousso
Institut Pasteur, Paris
Decoding the mode of action of tumor immunotherapies
Fernand Gallais Conference room 205 route de Narbonne, Toulouse Toulouse 31400 Toulouse Sud-Est Haute-Garonne Occitanie
2023-12-21T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-21T12:00:00+01:00
