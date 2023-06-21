Concerts à l’Espace culturel de la Ferme St-Michel Ferme Saint Michel Confolens Confolens
Concerts à l’Espace culturel de la Ferme St-Michel Ferme Saint Michel Confolens, 21 juin 2023, Confolens.
Concerts à l’Espace culturel de la Ferme St-Michel Mercredi 21 juin, 15h00 Ferme Saint Michel
Fête de la musique
Espace culturel Ferme St-Michel
De 15h à 23h
Gratuit
PROGRAMME
- 15h00-15h15 – EDM (élèves de Marco)
- 15H30-16h00 – EDM Instant guitare
- 16h15-16h45 – Lo Gerbo Baudo
- 17h00-17h10 – Sindy (danse Bollywood)
- 17h15-17h35 – Manon et Lilou (guitare et chant)
- 17h45-18h00 – EDM Flut’express
- 18h10-18h30 – EDM (Accordéons diatoniques)
- 18h35-18h45 – Sindy (danse Bollywood)
- 18h45-19h15 – Lo Gerbo Baudo
- 19h30-20h15 – OPACAD (chorale)
- 20h15-20h30 – Atelier Chanson AMAC
- 20h30-21h00 – The Talkers (Musiques Actuelles EDM)
- 21h00-21h15 – Atelier Chanson AMAC
- 21h15-21h45 – Manon et Lilou (guitare et chant)
- 21h45-22h15 – Possum Ramblers (violon, banjo, guitare)
- 22h15-23h15 – Condie & Cline (musique funky)
BUVETTE – PETITE RESTAURATION
Ferme Saint Michel place Saint Michel 16500 Confolens Confolens 16500 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T22:59:00+02:00
2023-06-21T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T22:59:00+02:00
©VilledeConfolens