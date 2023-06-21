Concerts à l’Espace culturel de la Ferme St-Michel Ferme Saint Michel Confolens Confolens Catégories d’Évènement: Charente

De 15h à 23h

Gratuit PROGRAMME 15h00-15h15 – EDM (élèves de Marco) 15H30-16h00 – EDM Instant guitare

16h15-16h45 – Lo Gerbo Baudo

17h00-17h10 – Sindy (danse Bollywood)

17h15-17h35 – Manon et Lilou (guitare et chant)

17h45-18h00 – EDM Flut’express

18h10-18h30 – EDM (Accordéons diatoniques)

18h35-18h45 – Sindy (danse Bollywood)

18h45-19h15 – Lo Gerbo Baudo

19h30-20h15 – OPACAD (chorale)

20h15-20h30 – Atelier Chanson AMAC

20h30-21h00 – The Talkers (Musiques Actuelles EDM)

21h00-21h15 – Atelier Chanson AMAC

21h15-21h45 – Manon et Lilou (guitare et chant)

21h45-22h15 – Possum Ramblers (violon, banjo, guitare)

22h15-23h15 – Condie & Cline (musique funky) BUVETTE – PETITE RESTAURATION

2023-06-21T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T22:59:00+02:00

