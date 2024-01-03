Anim’ma ferme ! Ferme pédagogique Les jours Heureux Saléchan
Anim’ma ferme ! Ferme pédagogique Les jours Heureux Saléchan, 3 janvier 2024, Saléchan.
Saléchan,Hautes-Pyrénées
Après midi ouverte aux enfants de 4 à 10 ans !
Au programme :
• animation de découverte autour du poney,
• jeu ludique autour des animaux,
• goûter !
• nourrissage des animaux
Tarif : 20€
Sur réservation !.
2024-01-03 14:00:00 fin : 2024-01-03 17:00:00. .
Ferme pédagogique Les jours Heureux SALECHAN
Saléchan 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Afternoon open to children from 4 to 10 years old!
On the program
– discovery animation around the pony,
– playful game around the animals,
– snack !
– feeding of the animals
Price : 20€ for the day
On reservation !
¡Tarde abierta a niños de 4 a 10 años!
En el programa
? animación de descubrimiento alrededor del poni,
? Juegos lúdicos con animales,
…¡un bocadillo!
la alimentación de los animales
Precio: 20?
En reserva
Offener Nachmittag für Kinder von 4 bis 10 Jahren!
Auf dem Programm stehen
– Entdeckungsanimation rund um das Pony,
– spielerisches Spiel rund um die Tiere,
– ein kleiner Imbiss !
– Fütterung der Tiere
Preis: 20€
Nur mit Reservierung!
Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65