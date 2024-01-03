Anim’ma ferme ! Ferme pédagogique Les jours Heureux Saléchan, 3 janvier 2024, Saléchan.

Saléchan,Hautes-Pyrénées

Après midi ouverte aux enfants de 4 à 10 ans !

Au programme :

• animation de découverte autour du poney,

• jeu ludique autour des animaux,

• goûter !

• nourrissage des animaux

Tarif : 20€

Sur réservation !.

2024-01-03 14:00:00 fin : 2024-01-03 17:00:00. .

Ferme pédagogique Les jours Heureux SALECHAN

Saléchan 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Afternoon open to children from 4 to 10 years old!

On the program

– discovery animation around the pony,

– playful game around the animals,

– snack !

– feeding of the animals

Price : 20€ for the day

On reservation !

¡Tarde abierta a niños de 4 a 10 años!

En el programa

? animación de descubrimiento alrededor del poni,

? Juegos lúdicos con animales,

…¡un bocadillo!

la alimentación de los animales

Precio: 20?

En reserva

Offener Nachmittag für Kinder von 4 bis 10 Jahren!

Auf dem Programm stehen

– Entdeckungsanimation rund um das Pony,

– spielerisches Spiel rund um die Tiere,

– ein kleiner Imbiss !

– Fütterung der Tiere

Preis: 20€

Nur mit Reservierung!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65