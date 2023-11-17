Soirée astronomie Ferme du Parcot Échourgnac, 17 novembre 2023, Échourgnac.

Échourgnac,Dordogne

Soirée astronomie à partir de 18h30- restauration sur place (soupe et gâteaux) – observation du ciel (ou animation en intérieur si mauvais temps) – 07 85 02 35 26.

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-17 . .

Ferme du Parcot Lieu-dit Le Parcot

Échourgnac 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Astronomy evening from 6.30pm – catering on site (soup and cakes) – sky observation (or indoor entertainment if the weather is bad) – 07 85 02 35 26

Velada astronómica a partir de las 18.30 h – catering in situ (sopa y pasteles) – observación del cielo (o animación en el interior si hace mal tiempo) – 07 85 02 35 26

Astronomie-Abend ab 18:30 Uhr- Essen und Trinken vor Ort (Suppe und Kuchen) – Himmelsbeobachtung (oder Animation im Innenbereich bei schlechtem Wetter) – 07 85 02 35 26

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par Vallée de l’Isle