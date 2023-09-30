les 48h nature – Observ’acteur du climat Ferme du Parcot Échourgnac, 30 septembre 2023, Échourgnac.

Échourgnac,Dordogne

Les 48h nature : Observ’acteur du climat : initiation au protocole de l’observatoire des saisons avec le CPIE du Périgord Limousin, petite balade prévue de 14h30 à 17h sur réservation – 05 53 81 99 28.

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . .

Ferme du Parcot Le Parcot

Échourgnac 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Les 48h nature : Observ’acteur du climat : introduction to the observatory of the seasons protocol with the CPIE du Périgord Limousin, short walk from 2.30 to 5pm with reservation – 05 53 81 99 28

Les 48h nature: Observ’acteur du climat: iniciación al protocolo de observatorio estacional con el CPIE del Périgord Limousin, paseo de 14.30 a 17.00 h, previa reserva – 05 53 81 99 28

Les 48h nature: Observ’acteur du climat: Einführung in das Protokoll der Jahreszeitenbeobachtung mit dem CPIE du Périgord Limousin, kleiner Spaziergang geplant von 14:30 bis 17:00 Uhr mit Reservierung – 05 53 81 99 28

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par Vallée de l’Isle