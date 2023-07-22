LES ESTIVALES : Clic clac à Millac – jeu de piste photo Ferme des 4 vent, 22 juillet 2023, Pechs-de-l'Espérance.

Pechs-de-l’Espérance,Dordogne

Vous aimez la photo ? On vous propose un jeu de piste photo fun et ludique en famille.

Enigmes, défis et jeux seront au rendez-vous pour un moment convivial pour petits et grands.

Les lieux d’étape ne sont pas connus d’avance. Vous devrez ainsi user de perspicacité et surtout d’observation pour prendre les bonnes photos….avec à la clé un apéritif offert à tous !

Un excellent moment ludique et original à partager en famille !!

A partir de : 5 ans.

A prévoir : Bouteille d’eau, baskets

RESERVATION OBLIGATOIRE.

2023-07-22 à ; fin : 2023-07-22 12:30:00. EUR.

Ferme des 4 vent

Pechs-de-l’Espérance 24370 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Do you like photography? We’ve got a fun, family-friendly photo treasure hunt for you.

Enigmas, challenges and games will be on the agenda for a convivial moment for young and old alike.

The locations of the stops are not known in advance. You’ll have to use your wits and above all your observation skills to take the right photos…. with a free aperitif for all!

It’s a fun and original way to spend time with the whole family!

From : 5 years.

What to bring: Water bottle, sneakers

RESERVATION REQUIRED

¿Te gusta la fotografía? Tenemos una divertida búsqueda del tesoro fotográfico familiar para ti.

Adivinanzas, retos y juegos forman parte de la diversión para grandes y pequeños.

No sabrás de antemano dónde vas a parar. Tendrás que usar tu ingenio y, sobre todo, tu capacidad de observación para hacer las fotos correctas…. ¡con un aperitivo gratis para todos!

Es una forma divertida y original de pasar el tiempo con toda la familia

A partir de : 5 años.

Qué llevar Botella de agua, zapatillas

RESERVA OBLIGATORIA

Lieben Sie das Fotografieren? Wir schlagen Ihnen eine lustige und unterhaltsame Fotoschnitzeljagd mit der ganzen Familie vor.

Rätsel, Herausforderungen und Spiele stehen auf dem Programm und sorgen für einen geselligen Moment für Groß und Klein.

Die Etappenorte sind nicht im Voraus bekannt. Sie müssen also Ihren Scharfsinn und vor allem Ihre Beobachtungsgabe einsetzen, um die richtigen Fotos zu machen….mit einem kostenlosen Aperitif für alle!

Ein toller, origineller und spielerischer Moment für die ganze Familie!

Ab : 5 Jahre.

Mitzubringen sind: Wasserflasche, Turnschuhe

RESERVIERUNG ERFORDERLICH

Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par OT du pays de Fénelon