Exposition : « La Bible, patrimoine de l’humanité » Ferme de Pratgraussals Albi Catégories d’Évènement: Albi

Tarn Exposition : « La Bible, patrimoine de l’humanité » Ferme de Pratgraussals Albi, 3 février 2024, Albi. Exposition : « La Bible, patrimoine de l’humanité » 3 – 15 février 2024 Ferme de Pratgraussals Ouvert à tous, libre participation aux frais. Ferme de Pratgraussals 104 rue lamothe Albi Albi 81000 Tarn Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://albigeois.epudf.org »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-02-03T10:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T12:30:00+01:00

2024-02-15T14:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-15T18:00:00+01:00 100 ans temple Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Albi, Tarn Autres Lieu Ferme de Pratgraussals Adresse 104 rue lamothe Albi Ville Albi Departement Tarn Lieu Ville Ferme de Pratgraussals Albi latitude longitude 43.931218;2.140106

Ferme de Pratgraussals Albi Tarn https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/albi/