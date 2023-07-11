Yvan Harmand Ferme de Chèvres Puilly-et-Charbeaux, 12 juillet 2023, Puilly-et-Charbeaux.

Puilly-et-Charbeaux,Ardennes

Du champ à l’assiette, élevage de boeufs de race Aubrac, viande réputée pour sa qualité supérieure et son goût affirmé, mais également de moutons de race Texel..

fin : . .

Ferme de Chèvres

Puilly-et-Charbeaux 08370 Ardennes Grand Est



From field to plate, we raise Aubrac beef, a meat renowned for its superior quality and strong taste, as well as Texel sheep.

Del campo al plato, la cría de ganado Aubrac, carne reconocida por su calidad superior y su fuerte sabor, pero también de ovejas Texel.

Vom Feld auf den Teller, Zucht von Aubrac-Rindern, deren Fleisch für seine hohe Qualität und seinen ausgeprägten Geschmack bekannt ist, aber auch von Texel-Schafen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Ardennes Tourisme